Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0144 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $777,757.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

