M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $28.80 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 4.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 14,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $162.05. 277,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,401,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $440.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $304.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.