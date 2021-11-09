M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,024 shares during the period. SuRo Capital comprises approximately 0.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

SSSS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 52.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

