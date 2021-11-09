M Financial Asset Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. 25,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.