M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,870. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.