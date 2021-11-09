M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

