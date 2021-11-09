M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,519 shares of company stock valued at $51,186,676. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.72. 89,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,909. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $350.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

