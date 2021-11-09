M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF makes up about 1.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 4.19% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTSD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. 9,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $97.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.