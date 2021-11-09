M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $8,063,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 325.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $72.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,089.97. 1,035,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,643,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $859.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $737.73.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

