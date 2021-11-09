M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,109 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 298,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 71,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. 74,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

