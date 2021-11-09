MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,893 shares of company stock worth $35,936,432. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

