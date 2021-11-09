Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,008 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 25.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 326.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $484.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

