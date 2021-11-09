Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $38,000 in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 342.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 411,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 240,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.36. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,242. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

