Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,972 Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.