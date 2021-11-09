Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 223 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

