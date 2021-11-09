Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 416 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

