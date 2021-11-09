Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 217,822 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,187.6% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 576,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.04. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

