Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 211.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

