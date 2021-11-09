Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 1,044,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

