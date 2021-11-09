Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri Sells 37,888 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

MG opened at C$106.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of C$76.07 and a one year high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 8.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.25.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

