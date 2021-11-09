Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE MGA opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $82,776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $30,549,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $24,990,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

