Man Group plc Boosts Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Man Group plc increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 421.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of AMERCO worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $756.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $688.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.19. AMERCO has a one year low of $387.50 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

