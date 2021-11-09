Man Group plc Buys 153,762 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,762 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

