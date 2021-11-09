Man Group plc Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 432,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United Community Banks by 116,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $5,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

