Man Group plc Lowers Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.78% of Hibbett Sports worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

