Man Group plc Purchases 10,426 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.