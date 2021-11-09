Man Group plc Purchases 30,797 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

