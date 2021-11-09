Man Group plc Purchases 51,053 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Post worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 38.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Post by 506.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.72. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

