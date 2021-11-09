Man Group plc Raises Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 576.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,826 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 663,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

