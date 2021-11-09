Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 24,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,472. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 3,092.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

