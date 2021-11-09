Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

MFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

TSE MFI opened at C$30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.60. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.56 and a 12-month high of C$31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

