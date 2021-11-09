Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.31.

MPC stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

