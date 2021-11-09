Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $78.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

MPC opened at $65.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

