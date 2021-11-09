Mark R. Paradowski Sells 7,537 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,050. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

