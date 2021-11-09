Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $60.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $60.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $59.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $24.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $19.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $27.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $23.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $92.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,311.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,262.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,233.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

