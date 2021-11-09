Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VAC traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $170.03. 5,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,186. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

