Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 95.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 743,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

