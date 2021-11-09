Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Resonant by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Resonant by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 111,279 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resonant alerts:

RESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.