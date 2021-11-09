Marshall Wace LLP Invests $129,000 in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 85,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 385,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 307,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of ACET opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $296.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

