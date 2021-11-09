Marshall Wace LLP Invests $142,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Lannett as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

