Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

