Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,635 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $80,833.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,542 shares of company stock valued at $392,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

