Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $357.44 million and approximately $90.90 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $12.27 or 0.00018181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

