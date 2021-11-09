Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Auxier Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 199,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,278,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.58 on Tuesday, reaching $341.09. 35,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.25 and a 200-day moving average of $362.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

