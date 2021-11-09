Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.730-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MTRN opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

