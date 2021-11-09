Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 471 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAWW opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

