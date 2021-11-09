Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,279 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

