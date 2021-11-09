Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 706 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

