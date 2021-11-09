Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

