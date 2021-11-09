Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $303,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.60.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,276 shares of company stock valued at $54,875,009 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

